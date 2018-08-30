Florida boy accused of threatening to 'blow up' classmate

NICEVILLE, Fla. - A 14-year-old middle school student in Florida's Panhandle is accused of threatening to blow up another student's home.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's officials said in a news release that the student made the threat while in a classroom at Ruckel Middle School on Monday.

According to sheriff's deputies, the student asked someone in the classroom for the other student's address. Investigators say the boy told the witness that he planned to "stab" the victim and "blow him up."

Investigators say the boy told the witness he knows how to make "C4" explosives and had them at his house. Another student told investigators he overheard the conversation. Both witnesses provided written and verbal statements to investigators.

The boy told investigators he didn't mean what he said.

He's charged with a second-degree felony.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.