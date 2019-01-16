Florida's new education commissioner to make nearly $300,000 per year

In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, Florida Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran speaks at a press conference on school safety at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida Governor-elect, Ron DeSantis, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2018 nominated…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's newly hired education commissioner is getting paid nearly $300,000.

State records show that former House Speaker Richard Corcoran is earning $276,000, the same amount that former Commissioner Pam Stewart was paid.

Stewart spent her entire career in education. She started as a teacher in the 1970s and spent time as a principal and a deputy school superintendent along the way.

Corcoran is an attorney and Republican politician who was hired at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. While he was House speaker, he pushed to expand private school vouchers and charter schools.

Marva Johnson, the chair of the State Board of Education, said Corcoran deserved to be paid the same as Stewart. In a statement, she said while he was House speaker he had "demonstrated keen knowledge" of Florida's educational needs.

