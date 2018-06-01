Forest High teacher who gunman surrendered to used best judgement, experts say

OCALA, Fla. - It took Forest High School Resource Officer Jim Long just a few minutes to reach 19-year-old Sky Bouche the morning of April 20.

He was found sitting in the middle of Kelly McManus-Pansuk's classroom. She was the first to interact with the former student. He had surrendered to the Forest High School teacher moments after firing his weapon.

Bouche is charged with bringing and shooting a firearm on the school's campus.

In a meeting with school board members Thursday, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods showed video of the incident to school board members.

He didn't say directly if McManus-Panasuk followed or sidetracked from the school's protocol during an active shooter incident.

Woods said there are always mistakes made during the response to school shootings, but that the important thing is to learn from those mistakes.

"Sometimes a big heart may not be the direction to go," Woods said.

After the Parkland shooting, Marion County schools implemented the alert, lock down, inform, counter and evacuate, or A.L.I.C.E., protocol.

Marion County school representative Kevin Christian believes these tips helped McManus-Pansuk that day when she encountered Bouche.

Whether or not she followed protocol or broke it, Christian said the A.L.I.C.E protocol also gives teachers a chance to use their best judgment in a dangerous situation.



Former Orange County Sheriff SWAT Cmdr. Tom Stroup said when it comes to protocol, while ideal, it may not fit every situation.

"Yes, protocol is necessary. It should be there and in a typical situation, we should follow protocol but there is going to be a time in most of our lives where we're going to have to say, 'Listen, protocol is one thing, reality is another,'" said Stroup.

The Marion County School Board said in a statement they said it appreciate the investigation presented by the sheriff.

"While hindsight is always 20/20, our district will digest what was presented to determine what our next steps are – including improvements and lessons learned," the statement said.

An interview request for Woods was denied Friday, as was a direct statement in regard to whether he felt protocol was followed the morning of the shooting.

