Former Orlando Magic player Anthony Bowie suspended by school board

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Seminole County School Board on Tuesday voted to suspend a former Orlando Magic player who is accused of exposing himself to a fellow teacher.

Anthony Bowie, who's been on leave from Goldsboro Elementary School since November, has been suspended without pay.

A co-worker claimed Bowie, a physical education teacher, exposed himself to her on two occasions.

The board will next meet April 24 and will vote whether to fire Bowie.

Bowie, who played for the Magic from 1991 to 1996, has denied any wrongdoing.





