Former UCF student who displayed 'red flags' deported to China

Chinese college student Wenliang Sun will be deported for an unrelated visa issue, University of Central Florida police said.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A former University of Central Florida student enrolled in an intentional student program was deported Tuesday after UCF police were alerted by his roommates that the 26-year-old was purchasing high-powered rifles and displaying concerning behavior.

Police at the university were first alerted by a campus official in late January that Wenliang Sun was displaying "red flags," UCF police Chief Richard Beary said.

UCF police contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and were told Sun owned an AR-15-style rifle and ammunition.

Those red flags, the chief said, included Sun being uncommunicative with others, not leaving his room, dying his hair blond, paying for a fast expensive car with cash and referring to one of his guns as a "sniper rifle."

As an F-1 international student, Sun was required to attend classes, which he did not, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement news release.

ICE's Homeland Security officers arrested Sun on Feb. 7. An immigration judge ordered Sun be deported to China on March 31 because he violated the terms of his nonimmigrant status. Sun won't be allowed back into the U.S. for at least 10 years.

"This removal is the final step in the process where local and federal law enforcement worked together to ensure this individual did not have the opportunity to commit an atrocity,” office director for the Miami Field Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations Marc J. Moore said.

