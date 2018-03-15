Generation Under Fire: Local students invited to voice school safety opinions

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 is searching for a panel of students to talk about school safety in an open forum at the WKMG-TV studios in Orlando.

Following the school shooting tragedy in Parkland, we have seen protests and demonstrations as students push to have their voices heard when it comes to gun control and making sure classrooms are safe.

News 6 wants to offer those passionate students a platform to express their opinions and concerns.

By signing this waiver, students would commit to visiting the WKMG-TV studio in Orlando at least three times over the next five months for an interview with other student panelists that would air on ClickOrlando.com and News 6.

Students must be in eighth to 11th grade and have permission from their guardian.

