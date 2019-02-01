Girl, 15, arrested after bomb threat made to Titusville High School

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A 15-year-old girl was arrested Thursday on allegations of making a bomb threat to Titusville High School.

The teen, whom News 6 is not naming because of her age, was arrested on a charge of making a false report of planting a bomb, a second-degree felony.

Titusville police said they were contacted Wednesday by CrimeLine’s "SpeakOut" anonymous hotline about a threat of serious mass destruction via a bomb, which was to occur Feb. 4 at Titusville High School. The threat was unfounded, police said.

"The safety of our children is our No. 1 priority and this resource is meant to keep students safe, not to make students scared," said Titusville police Lt. Tyler Wright. "These types of hoax threats will not be tolerated, and people who make them will be held accountable."

Detectives said evidence led them to the girl, who was arrested and booked into the Brevard County Juvenile Detention Center.

