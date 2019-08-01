Goodwill can help you stay within your back-to-school budget

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's back-to-school season, and parents are getting their budget ready for when their child brings home that dreaded school supply list.

Louisa Thistle, a manager for the Goodwill store on South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, said the organization can help.

"If you need binders, we have the binders. We have the boards that you need for art class; you have a lot of projects that your children have day by day," Thistle said. "A lot of people don't have the income to provide for their children, so with Goodwill, you could purchase everything for $20 or less."

All 29 Goodwill stores across six Central Florida counties have a variety of school supplies like notebook paper, folders, backpacks and uniforms. Some items are still in their original packaging and in brand-new conditions.

But it's not just school supplies. If a student is going off to college and will be living on campus, Goodwill stores also offer a wide selection of home décor, such as wall decorations, desk lamps, office furnishings and kitchenware.

It's a place where as you shop, not only will your bank account thank you, so will those who benefit from your purchase.



"Everything that you purchase goes back to the community," Thistle said.

For every dollar spent, 90 cents is invested into the organization's services.

Goodwill has 11 job connections centers throughout Central Florida. They also offer English classes, GED classes and help people build an eye-catching resume.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.