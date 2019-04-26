Graffiti threat causes scare at Flagler high school

PALM COAST, Fla. - A threat scrawled in graffiti at a Flagler County high school prompted authorities to conduct a sweep of the campus before allowing the school day to begin.

The threat was found Friday morning at Flagler Palm Coast High School. The nature of the threat has not been released.

According to school officials, personnel discovered the threat against the school before students had arrived.

"Since students were not yet in the school, it was decided to keep everyone out of the buildings until school security crews and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office could conduct a sweep of the campus," school officials said. "The stadium was searched first, so that there was a place for arriving students to be held while the rest of the campus was searched."

Nothing was found during the sweep, authorities said.

The incident caused the school schedule to be delayed by 30 minutes, officials said.

"School security personnel are reviewing all video to try to identify the person who wrote the threat," officials said. "We will also have increased security on campus as a precaution."

The school asked anyone with information about the threat to report it to a teacher or administrator or through the “See Something, Say Something” section on the Flagler Schools website. Reports can also be made through the FortifyFL app.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.