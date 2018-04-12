Video shows high school teacher forcing student out of classroom

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville family is demanding answers after they say their 15-year-old daughter was assaulted by a high school teacher.

Video taken from inside Robert E. Lee High School appears to show Mikayla Skrine being physically thrown out of a classroom by her teacher.

Adrianna Baker, Skrine's mother, says the video shows her daughter being pushed out of a door, and at one point her head struck the door.

Skrine's family is now demanding that the teacher be punished for her actions.

The school district says the incident is under review by the Office of Professional Standards.

When asked what led to the classroom scuffle, Baker wouldn't comment.

The teacher seen in the video has not publicly spoken about the incident.

