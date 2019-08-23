How to weigh in on search for Volusia County superintendent

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County School Board is actively looking for a new superintendent to oversee the district a few months after it voted to dismiss then Superintendent Tom Russell.

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, Russell failed to inform board members Ruben Colon and Jamie Haynes about the U.S. Department of Justice investigating the district for alleged discrimination against students with disabilities.

Tim Egnor has served as interim superintendent since Russell's firing.

[STORY: Volusia schools work to rebuild community's trust after Mainland HS incidents]

There are several ways people can participate in the search, including through community forums and by taking a survey online. The survey is open to students and their families, alumni, employees, educators in higher education, and decision-makers, according to the school district. Click here to take the survey.

Community forums are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on these dates at the following locations:



Sept. 5: Port Orange South Daytona Chamber of Commerce, 3431 Ridgewood Ave., Port Orange



Sept. 16: DeLand High School, 800 North Hill Ave., DeLand



Sept. 19: Deltona City Hal, 2345 Providence Blvd., Deltona



Sept. 23: Holly Hill School, 1500 Center Ave., Holly Hill



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.