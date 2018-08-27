Education

Tool that scans social media could help keep Lake schools safe

Social Sentinel looks for potential school threats

By Cathleigh Winningham - Producer

TAVARES, Fla. - The Lake County school board is expected to vote Monday on a new security system aimed at preventing school shootings. 

The district will vote on Social Sentinel software, a tool that searches posts on Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites for key words that could signal a potential shooting or bomb threat at schools. 

The software is expected to cost $70,000 for three years. 

If approved, the district would be able to start using the software right away. 

 

 

