Tool that scans social media could help keep Lake schools safe

TAVARES, Fla. - The Lake County school board is expected to vote Monday on a new security system aimed at preventing school shootings.

The district will vote on Social Sentinel software, a tool that searches posts on Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites for key words that could signal a potential shooting or bomb threat at schools.

The software is expected to cost $70,000 for three years.

If approved, the district would be able to start using the software right away.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.