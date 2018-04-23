Lake County students won't receive report cards via mail anymore

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County Schools is moving its report card system into the digital world.

School district officials announced Monday students and parents will no longer receive printed report cards in the mail. The district is moving to an online system through the Skyward Family Access program, officials said.

Parents can enroll in the program by downloading a form online at www.lake.k12.fl.us/FamilyAccess. The website will also show students' attendance records, assignments and test scores.

Families without a computer or printer at home can access the program through a mobile app on their smart phone.

Anyone who wants a hard copy of their report cards to pin to the refrigerator can got to the school and have one printed, according to the news release.

Lake County officials estimate the new program will save the school district $35,000 a year.

