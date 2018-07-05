Lake County teachers go back to school for active shooter training

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school on Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida.

TAVARES, Fla. - Lake County school teachers will return to their classrooms Thursday, but not to prepare lessons for the upcoming year.

Instead, the teachers will are headed back to school to prepare for an active shooter.

The Lake County School District said 21 teachers signed up for the training, designed to increase the chances of survival in case of violence on campus.

The training focuses on teaching victims when to run, when to hide and when to fight.

The district held a similar training last year.

The school district recently decided to allow some trained administrators -- but not teachers -- to carry guns starting in August to increase protection.

