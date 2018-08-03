Backpack scavenger hunt features superhero twist

The solar system exhibit at the Adventure Science Center in Nashville, Tenn. on August 18, 2017 as the center prepares for the Great American Eclipse on Aug. 21.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Former News 6 anchor Secily Wilson is getting results for local children with a big back-to-school backpack scavenger hunt this weekend.

Wilson, founder of Fall into Fabulous and WOW Legacy Group, said the event is a fun, sensory-overload type of activity at the Orlando Science Center.

Open to children with mothers participating in the Fall into Fabulous Empowerment Program, the event makes sure that all the children taking part get all the tools they need to be successful in school, but there's a twist.

They get riddles that have to be figured out in order to get their school supplies, with their parents' help, of course.

"So the riddles are going through the superhero exhibit and they are going to have to challenge themselves by walking across a balance beam high above the planet, the buildings just like a superhero," said Wilson. "It teaches you a life lesson that you have to work for what you want, you don't always just get things handed to you."

