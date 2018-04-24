Education

Lockouts lifted at Orlando schools after package deemed safe

Boone High, Blanket Elementary return to normal operations

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

File photo.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Lockouts at two Orlando schools have been lifted after a nearby suspicious package was deemed safe, police said.

Boone High and Blanket Elementary schools were placed on lockouts Tuesday morning after the package was discovered.

Orlando police later tweeted that both schools returned to normal operations.

"The suspicious package has been deemed non-hazardous," police tweeted.

No other details have been released.

