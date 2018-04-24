Lockouts lifted at Orlando schools after package deemed safe

ORLANDO, Fla. - Lockouts at two Orlando schools have been lifted after a nearby suspicious package was deemed safe, police said.

Boone High and Blanket Elementary schools were placed on lockouts Tuesday morning after the package was discovered.

Orlando police later tweeted that both schools returned to normal operations.

"The suspicious package has been deemed non-hazardous," police tweeted.

No other details have been released.

UPDATE: The “Lock-out” has been lifted at both Boone High School and Blankner Elementary. The package has been deemed non-hazardous and both schools are now in normal operation. https://t.co/QhW5wK7GkQ — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 24, 2018

