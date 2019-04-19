Middle-schoolers had hit list, plotted to kill classmates, officials say

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. - Two Florida middle-schoolers were arrested at school this week on allegations they plotted to kill classmates named on a hit list, authorities said.

The 14-year-olds were arrested in Highlands County, about 150 miles south of Kissimmee.

Investigators said the students' hit list contained 10 names of their classmates and included details about how they they planned to kill them.

School officials said they took the threats very seriously.

"I think that we are definitely in a point of time that we don't take anything for granted, and if a threat is given, we are going to look into it," an official said.

Both teens face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.



