Absent Seminole County school board member to take part in call

SANFORD, Fla. - A Seminole County school board member, who hasn't attended a meeting in nearly a year, has requested to participate in a meeting via telephone.

Jeffrey Bauer hasn't attended a school board meeting since February 2017, citing health reasons for his absence.

The district's superintendent said Bauer recently contacted him and requested to participate in meetings by telephone.

Bauer is expected to join the meeting over the phone during Tuesday's meeting, which is set for 5:30 p.m.

