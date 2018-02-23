News 6 visits Wilson Elementary School's annual STEAM Expo

SANFORD, Fla. - News 6 visited Wilson Elementary School Wednesday for its annual STEAM Expo.

The expo served as an opportunity for the students to learn about science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics programs and business in the Orlando area.

During the event, students learned the ins and outs of the news business -- from weather with News 6 Meteorologist Troy Bridges and traffic with Traffic Safety Expert Steven Montiero, to camera operations with News 6 Photographer Corie Murray, sales and advertising with Derek Mozer and producing digital content with Digital Journalist Emilee Speck. News 6 News Director Allison McGinley also made an appearance to better explain the fundamentals of the news industry.

The students even practiced what it's like to be a reporter. Watch their on-camera talent in the video montage above.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.