ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Public Schools on Tuesday will dedicate a newly rebuilt elementary school during two ceremonies.

The project to spruce up Mollie Ray Elementary School on Beecher Street has been years in the making.

The school opened in 1959. The new building opened in August.

The ceremonies, scheduled for 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., will feature dance performances, a time capsule and a ribbon cutting.

