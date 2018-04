ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County elementary school has been placed on lockdown Thursday.

Lake George Elementary School on Gatlin Avenue in Orlando is locked down for a report of a "suspicious person" on campus, an Orange County Public Schools official said.

It's not know if the person is a student.

Law enforcement officials are investigating.

No other details have been released.

