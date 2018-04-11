Orange County officials vote to put school property tax on ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. - Voters in Orange County will get the chance to decide if an extra property tax should continue for schools.

The school board voted Tuesday night to put the question on the August primary ballot.

Using $160,000 as the average home value, the district says the extra tax would cost homeowners roughly $135 per year.

Officials say that would translate to an additional $155 million for the district.

If the measure is passed in August, it would extend the tax for another four years.

Voters approved the tax in 2010 and 2014.

