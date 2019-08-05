Orange County parents: Check school bus schedules, routes online

Mario Tama/Getty Images

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Public Schools released the 2019-20 school year bus routes and schedules on Monday ahead of school starting next week.

This year OCPS bus routes and schedules won't be mailed to families as the district moves toward the more environmentally friendly option of posting up-to-date information online.

"Bus stop information is continuously changing as staff is assigning student riders and working with schools to ensure that newly registered students who are eligible for transportation service are assigned to a bus route," a post on OCPS.net said.

Starting Monday parents can visit www.ocps.net and click "Find a Bus" on the homepage or call the transportation office at (407) 317-3800 for bus stop and time information.

Parents are also asked to make sure their contact information is up to date with their child's school.

However, after the website opened Monday parents were posting to the OCPS Facebook page with complaints of long wait times to call the transportation office and that the website was not mobile friendly.

For best results use a PC, one response from OCPS said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.