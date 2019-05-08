Orange County school leaders considering changing start times

ORLANDO, Fla. - School leaders in Orange County are asking for more input from parents as they try to decide whether to change start times for thousands of students.

The district is considering several options that would move the start time for high schools to no earlier than 8 a.m. Currently, high school begins at 7:20 a.m. Supporters say the change would allow students to get more sleep. It would also keep students from walking to school in the dark.

If school leaders change start time for high schoolers, it would also impact elmentary and middle schools, as well as hundreds of school bus routes.

The district has not said when they will make a final decision.

