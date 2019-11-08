Orange County teachers seek pay hike, better benefits

ORLANDO, Fla. - As a contract stalemate continues for teachers in Orange County, a meeting is being held on Friday to discuss key issues that led to union leaders rejecting the latest offer by the school district.

The Orange County Classroom Teachers Association returned to the bargaining table to discuss salaries, benefits and working conditions with the district negotiating team.

The meeting followed a session on Wednesday where impact bargaining issues, such as recent legislation passed by state lawmakers, were discussed.

Last month, union leaders rejected a proposal from the district. The offer called for a two-year contract for teachers that included a 6% raise.

Instead, CTA passed a proposal on Oct. 30 that called for a one-year deal, with OCPS absorbing the cost of insurance increases for employees.

CTA President Wendy Dormal said a survey of 3,960 teachers showed 92% voted against the district's proposal and 79% said they wanted a one-year deal.

"What OCPS educators want to gain at the bargaining table is contract language that respects them as professionals, improved working conditions, affordable health care benefits, and the higher wages that they deserve. CTA is eager to negotiate such a deal," Dormal said.

On Friday, the district is expected to issue a response to CTA's latest salary offer. The meeting is scheduled from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Marion Cannon Center Advocacy.

