Orlando expected to add 15 new school resource officers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando leaders on Tuesday are expected to approve a move to add extra resource officers to patrol schools across the city.

The agreement would add 15 officers to the police force, which would bring the total number of school resource officers to 44. There are 46 public schools in Orlando.

The Orange County School Board is planning to reimburse Orlando nearly $3 million to help cover the $7.2 million cost of employing all of the school resource officers hired by the city.

The Orlando City Commission meeting is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

The vote comes two weeks after Orange County commissioners approved more than $11 million to hire and train 75 new SROs.

