7 treated after pepper spray released on Orange County school bus

Fire rescue called to Winter Garden, officials say

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Seven people were treated Tuesday morning after pepper spray was apparently released on an Orange County school bus, officials said.

The incident was reported at Summerlake Park Boulevard near Reams Road in Winter Garden.

The bus was carrying about 40 students, according to fire rescue officials. Severn passengers were affected but refused to go to the hospital, officials said.

Authorities initially said one person had been taken to the hospital.

It's not known which school the students attend.

