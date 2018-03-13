7 treated after pepper spray released on Orange County school bus

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Seven people were treated Tuesday morning after pepper spray was apparently released on an Orange County school bus, officials said.

The incident was reported at Summerlake Park Boulevard near Reams Road in Winter Garden.

The bus was carrying about 40 students, according to fire rescue officials. Severn passengers were affected but refused to go to the hospital, officials said.

Authorities initially said one person had been taken to the hospital.

It's not known which school the students attend.

UPDATE: Patient count: 7, all BLS. 6 refusals and 1 transport, APH notified. https://t.co/QVfLribGCL — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.