Perfect attendance: Marion County student never misses class K-12

OCALA, Fla. - Perfection!

A Marion County student will graduate next week having never missed a day of school -- ever.

Over the last 13 years, there have been 2,340 days of school. And for every one of those days, Nicole Perrone, a senior at Forest High School, has been in class.

In 2006, Perrone, of Ocala, enrolled as a kindergarten student at Greenway Elementary and advanced to Fort King Middle and Forest High schools.

Marion County Public Schools recognized Perrone for her "dedicated and consistent efforts to always attend school and her outstanding emphasis on a complete education."

Perrone plans to become a physician’s assistant in dermatology after attending the University of South Florida, where she begins classes in June.

Before her high school graduation, Perrone received an Associate of Arts degree from the College of Central Florida thanks to her dual enrollment participation as a high school student.

Last year, Marion County Public Schools honored three students who attended every day of class for 13 years.

