Safety results: School signs posted outside Dr. Phillips Elementary

ORLANDO, Fla. - School signs were posted Monday outside Dr. Phillips Elementary School after News 6 helped parents spread the word about the needed change.

Parents told News 6 about the issue along Wallace Road in August. Last month, Orange County officials received data results from the Public Works Team that concluded Wallace Road’s 45 mph speed limit was putting students at risk.

The new school zone speed limit will be posted at 20 mph during the start and dismissal of classes for the school's pre-K through fifth-grade student body.

The county said last month that the installation of flashing lights, signs and posting a new crossing guard job would take at least three months.

Isaias Reis, a father of two who held school zone signs in front of the elementary school for the past five weeks, said the signs are a welcomed first step.

“We only got this because we got News 6 involved," he said. "They hadn’t done anything until we came to you."

Reis said he is concerned about student safety because “they cross anywhere.”

"Since this is a school zone, we want these signs here to protect the students and their parents," Reis said.

"We are really happy," Legia Reis said. "We thank you for all the help. Channel 6 stayed with us. Thank you for helping us."

