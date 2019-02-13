Satellite Beach police investigate social media school threat

Sept. 29, 2006: Christopher Williams, 27, went to Essex Elementary School in Essex, Vt., looking for his ex-girlfriend, a teacher. He couldn't find her, but fatally shot one teacher and wounded another. Williams also killed his…

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - The Satellite Beach Police Department said it is aware of a vague school threat posted to social media.

The threat, which has not substantiated, wasn't directed at a specific school, according to police.

Authorities are trying to identify the source of the post.

Out of caution, the department said it and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office will provide extra law enforcement at school campuses Wednesday.

The threat comes a year after a mass shooting at a school in Parkland.



