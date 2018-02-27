School district moves to terminate former Magic player Anthony Bowie

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Seminole County school district is one step closer to firing a former Orlando Magic player accused of exposing himself to a fellow teacher.

News 6 has learned that district officials recently sent Anthony Bowie a letter indicating they plan on asking for his termination at a meeting April 24.

According to an incident report, a teacher told police that Bowie entered her classroom at Goldsboro Elementary School twice on Oct. 31 and exposed himself. At the time, Bowie was teaching physical education at the school.

Bowie, who played for the Magic from 1991 to 1996, has denied any wrongdoing.

