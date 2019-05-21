School leaders in Osceola County say they don't want to arm teachers

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - School board members in Osceola County held a workshop Tuesday morning to discuss the new school safety law.

State lawmakers expanded the Guardian Program earlier this month, which allows trained teachers to have guns if school districts approve the idea.

Kissimmee Mayor Jose Alvarez said he does not want teachers armed.

"This is what this new bill 7030 has done. They tied the hands and took away the power of the security of our children, from our sheriff, and gave it to a school board," Alvarez said.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson and Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O'Dell were also on the same page hoping to keep resource officers at schools instead.

"I think for tonight, I think, is a clear message for Osceola County, the preferred method is the status quo, that we have a police officer or deputy in every one of our schools," O'Dell said.

School officials also discussed decision points that will help provide a safety program for charter schools before the new academic year begins.

"What the legislature has told us is that (for) charter schools, there's four options that we talked about in the meeting today. If we choose to give them one particular direction, we have to basically help fund that direction or fund that piece," school board member Clarence Thacker said.

Osceola County School Board members will hold a meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.