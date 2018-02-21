Seminole County school board member resigns after missing year of meetings

SANFORD, Fla. - A Seminole County school board member who has been absent from meetings for the past year has resigned.

In a letter to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, Jeffrey Bauer cited health problems for missing workshops and meetings since February 2017.

Bauer said in the letter that his health issues began in late 2015, when he suffered two strokes.

Bauer also thanked his staff members for their support.

Bauer has collected his $41,000 salary during his absence.

