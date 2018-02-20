Southwest Florida student took knife, hit list to school, deputies say

NAPLES, Fla. - Deputies in Florida have arrested an 18-year-old high school student who they say brought a knife and a backpack filled with disturbing items to school.

Benjamin Mendoza, 18, faces charges of possession of a weapon on school grounds and disruption of a school function.

A news release from the Collier County Sheriff's Office says Mendoza was arrested Monday after investigators received a tip on Friday that the student brought a gas mask to school. Inside his backpack, deputies found a "realistic looking" Los Angeles Police Department badge, a map of Palmetto Ridge High School in Naples and a list of student names.

The Naples Daily News reports the list included a drawing of a student with bullet holes in the chest and head. The words "dead ha ha dead" were also written on the paper. A note in the backpack said "shoot up school."

