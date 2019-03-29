Stetson University promises to pick up student's tuition after 4 years

STETSON, Fla. - Stetson University students looking at a long college career could be elegible to have some of their tuition covered.

Stetson introduced 'The Stetson Promise,' a four-year graduation plan that allows students to graduate in four years or less or the university will pick up the remainder of the tuition cost.

According to the university, if incoming first-year undergraduates follow their course advising plan and find that they will not graduate in four years, through no fault of their own, Stetson will pick up the cost of tuition for up to one full semester or until they meet the graduation requirements for their major.

“This is our promise — whether you already know your true passion or decide you want to explore new ideas through our Discovery program,” said Stetson President Wendy B. Libby to students at a recent university open house. “And we promise you will participate in distinctive academic programs with great faculty.”

Incoming students who choose to to utilize The Stetson Promise will get a course advising plan designed to to help them complete their education and provide them with support so that they finish their degree in four years or less. The university is dedicated to educational success, providing students with any necessary assessment and mentoring.

Executive Vice President and Provost Noel Painter said Stetson stands alone in quality of education. She said every student will have the opportunity to build a Course Advising Plan with their faculty adviser to meet the university’s general education, major and electives requirement.

"The plan is a guide, and as you explore different academic directions, the Promise allows you to move without forcing you into an inflexible education,” she said.

Stetson also promised that every student will have access to internships or other high-impact, practical learning experiences through study abroad, community engagement, faculty-student research, field research, music performance and internships.

