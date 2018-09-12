Student found with ammo at Lake County high school

GROVELAND, Fla. - A Lake County high school student is facing charges after deputies say he took a magazine filled with ammunition on campus.

According to investigators, a South Lake High School student told a deputy that the 17-year-old indicated he had a gun after bumping into him on Monday.

No gun was found, but deputies said a magazine with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition was found in the student's backpack.

During a later search by the boy's mother, a handgun purchased at a Webster flea market was found at his home, according to investigators.

The student was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault, false reporting of a firearm and purchase of a handgun by fraud.



