Rollins College cancels classes as students celebrate 'Fox Day'

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Students at Rollins College in Winter Park won't have to report to class Tuesday because the campus is observing the annual celebration called "Fox Day."

Once a year, a fox statue appears on the campus of the school and signals that classes have been canceled.

The tradition of Fox Day dates back more than 60 years and is chosen because it's “too pretty to have class."

After Rollins President Grant Cornwell declares it "Fox Day," students are alerted by the ringing of the chapel bell.

Cornwell also hands out doughnuts to students who line up outside his office.

Students typically celebrate by posing with the statue and taking pictures.

