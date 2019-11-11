SANFORD, Fla. - A teacher at Millennium Middle School in Sanford is facing battery charges after a physical altercation with a student, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Mike Henry, a 56-year-old physical education teacher, was arrested Friday, authorities said.

Henry was taken into custody and then released on bond, deputies said.

Henry tried to prevent the student from leaving a school locker room without a shirt after the student was upset over a loss in a football game, according to deputies.

Henry attempted to stop the student by blocking the door of the locker room, deputies said. According to the student, Henry grabbed him and slammed him against a wall, the sheriff's report said.

The student, who had a bump on his forehead, said planned on putting his shirt on after leaving the locker room, according to authorities.

Millennium Middle School in Sanford

A representative for Seminole County Public Schools confirmed Henry's arrest, but said the district would defer to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office report for further details.

Some parents in the community shared their concerns after hearing the news.

"You don't put your hands on a child," said Stephanie Swain, a parent of another student. "I don't know the circumstances, but you don't put your hand on a child."

