Threat prompts extra security at Windermere schools

WINDERMERE, Fla. - A threat has prompted an increase in security at two elementary schools in Windermere, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

"Our school resource deputy and a few additional deputies responded to Sunset Park Elementary and Bay Lakes Elementary to investigate a non-specific threat," officials said in an email.

Deputies said the culprit was identified, and an investigation is ongoing.

Details about the threat have not been released.

A message was sent by Orange County Public Schools, alerting parents and guardians about the incident.

"I want to assure you that we take these matters very seriously, and the safety and security of our students and staff is always a top priority," the Bay Lake Elementary principal said.

She added that the school will take full legal action against anyone who makes threats.

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.