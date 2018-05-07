Florida president apologizes after graduates rushed off stage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The president of the University of Florida apologized on behalf of his administration for rushing students through Saturday's graduation ceremonies.

The videos, posted on social media, show a UF employee physically moving students along while they were strolling or chanting across the stage.

The university's president, Kent Fuchs, apologized, saying, "The practice has been halted for future ceremonies.”

Fuchs said he is also reaching out to the students involved in Saturday’s incident to apologize to them personally.

