'Aggressive' UF administrator on leave after graduation controversy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A University of Florida administrator seen on video physically moving graduates off stage during a recent ceremony is now on paid leave.

University officials originally said they wanted to keep the ceremony flowing, and the students who danced were taking too much time. Now, however, an internal review is underway.

Witnesses said nearly two dozen students were affected.

President W. Kent Fuchs said on Twitter that the school employee was "inappropriately aggressive in rushing students across the stage."

"The practice has been halted for future ceremonies," Fuchs said.

Officials have not released the name of the employee placed on leave.

