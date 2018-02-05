Vandals damage classrooms at Brevard elementary school

COCOA, Fla. - Vandals on Sunday damaged several classrooms at a Brevard County elementary school and stole laptops, according to police.

Cocoa police said officers were called to Endeavour Elementary Magnet School for reports of a burglary. Officers said they found that five portable buildings and eight classrooms had been burglarized.

At least six laptops were stolen and several classrooms were vandalized, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

