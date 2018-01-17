Vandals damage Port Orange elementary school

8.1 -- Percent of public school teachers who reported a student threatened to injure them during the 2007-08 school year.

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Port Orange police are searching for the vandals who damaged more than a dozen classrooms at Horizon Elementary School.

Officers told News 6 that a school employee discovered the damage Tuesday morning before students and teachers arrived on campus.

Police said 18 classrooms were damaged, impacting about 350 students, who were moved to other areas of the campus.

Details about the vandalism and photos of the damage have not been released by authorities.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Port Orange police.

