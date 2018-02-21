Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says teachers should carry guns

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is getting national attention for his plan to deal with security at schools.

Chitwood appeared on national television Tuesday night and backed a plan aimed at arming teachers.

The sheriff's plan is similar to a pilot program in Polk County.

The measure would involve training ex-military members and concealed weapons permit holders. Staff would also undergo extensive mental health checks and no one except top administrators would know who was armed.

Chitwood says he wants to see what lawmakers decide in this year's session before deciding whether or not to move forward with his plan.

