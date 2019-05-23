'Westridge is my next victim:' Text threats against middle school revealed

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Records released Thursday show the exact content of the text message threats that prompted a large law enforcement presence at Westridge Middle School earlier this week.

Collisa Myrie, 14, texted a school administrator around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday with messages that said, "I'm coming to shoot it up tomorrow at 2:00pm," "Westridge is my next victim," "You guys want to blame someone for rape so I'm going to give you guys hell tomorrow," and "I'm on campus now (expletive)," according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

At least 20 patrol vehicles responded to the school after the administrator reported the threats. A search was conducted on campus and the threat was deemed not credible.

The next day around 9:45 a.m., deputies said Myrie sent another text, saying, "I'm here watching the school."

On Wednesday, administrators confronted Myrie about the texts, at which point she sucked her thumb, cried and put her head down, according to the report.

Officials have not said what the teen was referencing when she texted about someone being blamed for rape.

A second Westridge Middle School student, 15-year-old Cicero Williams, is also facing charges in an unrelated incident.

Deputies said a school resource officer in Connecticut was investigating an incident at his school when he found texts between a student and Williams that were concerning. The exact nature of those texts has not been revealed.

Williams said he sent the text to his friend in Connecticut on Friday after he was kicked out of class for being disruptive, according to the affidavit. He claimed he was joking, the report said.

Both teens are facing felony charges of written threats to kill.

During court appearances Thursday, a judge ordered that both teens remain at a juvenile detention center.

Deputies also announced last week that the Westridge Middle School acting dean is under investigation in connection with allegations that he inappropriately touched multiple male students.

