Intern at WKMG-TV

WKMG internships are available in news, promotion, graphics, ClickOrlando.com (editorial), production, engineering, sales and business.

The internship program is designed to augment the educational development of those studying for careers in broadcasting by creating opportunities for college students to gain experience in a station's day-to-day operations.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 18 years of age.

Enrolled in an accredited college or university.

Majoring in a broadcast related field, i.e. communications, journalism, broadcast production techniques, engineering skills or marketing.

Seeking course credits or their equivalent.

Interested candidates should send an application request, including name, address and phone number to:

Donna Ansley Personnel Administrator WKMG-TV 4466 N. John Young Parkway Orlando, FL 34761

Intern application requests can also be made by sending an email to dansley@wkmg.com.