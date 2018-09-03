Enterprise

Aretha Franklin funeral service

Queen of Soul remembered in Detroit

DETROIT - The full program for Aretha Franklin's funeral service on Friday, Aug. 31 has been released.

You can watch the service, which starts at 9 a.m., in the video player above.

More Entertainment Headlines

[EXTENDED: Watch News 6 partner WDIV-TV for full coverage]

Here's a look at the full list of speakers and performers:

  • 9:30-9:50 a.m.: Musical Prelude: Aretha Franklin Orchestra
  • 9:50-10:00 a.m.: Lighting of Candles: Swanson Funeral Home, Inc.
  • 10:00-10:20 a.m.: Processional: Clergy, Ministers and Family
  • 10:20-10:25 a.m.: Prayer of Comfort: Dr. E.L. Branch, Pastor, Third New Hope Church
  • 10:25-10:40 a.m.: Scripture of Comfort:
    • 10:25 a.m.: Old Testament: Bishop T.D. Jakes, Potter’s House, Dallas, TX
    • 10:30 a.m.: New Testament: Pastor Solomon Kinloch, Triumph Church
    • 10:35 a.m.: The Psalm: Bishop P.A. Brooks, Pastor, New St. Paul Tabernacle Church
  • 10:40-10:45 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir
  • 10:45-10:49 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Faith Hill
  • 10:49-11:03 a.m.: Remarks:
    • 10:49 a.m.: Brenda Jones, City Council President
    • 10:51 a.m.: JoAnn Watson, Detroit City Council
    • 10:53 a.m.: Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit
    • 10:57 a.m.: Governor Rick Snyder, State of Michigan
  • 11:03-11:08 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Ariana Grande
  • 1108-11:13 a.m.: Musical Tribute: The Clark Sisters
  • 11:13-11:18 a.m: Acknowledgements and Condolences: Barbara Sampson
  • 11:18-11:23 a.m.: Musical Tribute: The Williams Brothers & Vanessa Bell Armstrong
  • 11:23-11:40 a.m.: Family Reflections: Vaughn, Cristal, Victorie & Jordan Franklin
  • 11:40-11:45 a.m.: Family Musical Tribute: Edward Franklin
  • 11:45-11:50 a.m.: Obituary: Sabrina Owens
  • 11:50-11:55 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Alice McAllister Tillman
  • 11:55-12:00 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Audrey DuBois Harris
  • 12:00-12:15 p.m.: Personal Remarks:
    • 12:00 p.m.: Eric Holder, Former U.S. Attorney General
    • 12:10 p.m.: Former President, William (Bill) Jefferson Clinton
  • 12:15-12:19 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Pastor Shirley Caesar and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard
  • 12:19-12:36 p.m.: Personal Reflections :
    • 12:19 p.m.: Greg Mathis, Retired Judge, 36th District Court, Detroit, MI
    • 12:23 p.m.: Brenda Lawrence, State Representative, 14th Congressional District
    • 12:27 p.m.: Rev. Donald L. Parsons, Logos Assembly Church, Chicago, IL
    • 12:31 p.m.: Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder, National Action Network
  • 12:36-12:41 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Chaka Khan
  • 12:41-12:51 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Ron Isley
  • 12:51 p.m.: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Founder/President Rainbow P.U.S.H. Coalition
  • 1:00 p.m.: Dr. William J. Barber, II, Pastor, Greenleaf Christian Church, Goldsborough N.C
  • 1:05 p.m.: Rev. James Holley, Retired Pastor, New Light Missionary Baptist Church
  • 1:10-1:15 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Fantasia Barrino-Taylor
  • 1:15-1:30 p.m: Personal Reflections :
    • 1:15 p.m.: Tyler Perry
    • 1:17 p.m.: Cicely Tyson, Actress
    • 1:20 p.m.: Clive Davis, Chief Creative Officer, Sony Music
    • 1:25 p.m.: Smokey Robinson, Recording Artist
  • 1:30-1:34 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Bishop Paul Morton and Yolanda Adams
  • 1:34-1:53 p.m.: Personal Reflections :
    • 1:34 p.m.: Mildred Gaddis, Radio Personality
    • 1:38 p.m.: Isaiah Thomas, Former NBA Player, Detroit Pistons
    • 1:42 p.m.: Ron Moten, Personal Friend, Franchise Owner, McDonald’s Restaurants
    • 1:48 p.m.: Michael Eric Dyson, Professor of Sociology, Georgetown University
  • 1:53-2:00 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Bishop Marvin Sapp and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir
  • 2:00-2:05 p.m.: Sermonic Selection: Jennifer Hudson
  • 2:05-2:35 p.m.: Eulogy: Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor, Salem Baptist Church, Atlanta GA
  • 2:35-2:45 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Stevie Wonder joined by National Artists
  • 2:45-3:00 p.m.: Recessional: Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

 

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.