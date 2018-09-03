Aretha Franklin funeral service

DETROIT - The full program for Aretha Franklin's funeral service on Friday, Aug. 31 has been released.

Here's a look at the full list of speakers and performers:

9:30-9:50 a.m.: Musical Prelude: Aretha Franklin Orchestra

Musical Prelude: Aretha Franklin Orchestra 9:50-10:00 a.m.: Lighting of Candles: Swanson Funeral Home, Inc.

Lighting of Candles: Swanson Funeral Home, Inc. 10:00-10:20 a.m.: Processional: Clergy, Ministers and Family

Processional: Clergy, Ministers and Family 10:20-10:25 a.m.: Prayer of Comfort: Dr. E.L. Branch, Pastor, Third New Hope Church

Prayer of Comfort: Dr. E.L. Branch, Pastor, Third New Hope Church 10:25-10:40 a.m.: Scripture of Comfort: 10:25 a.m.: Old Testament: Bishop T.D. Jakes, Potter’s House, Dallas, TX 10:30 a.m.: New Testament: Pastor Solomon Kinloch, Triumph Church 10:35 a.m.: The Psalm: Bishop P.A. Brooks, Pastor, New St. Paul Tabernacle Church

Scripture of Comfort: 10:40-10:45 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

Musical Tribute: Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir 10:45-10:49 a.m. : Musical Tribute: Faith Hill

: Musical Tribute: Faith Hill 10:49-11:03 a.m. : Remarks: 10:49 a.m.: Brenda Jones, City Council President 10:51 a.m. : JoAnn Watson, Detroit City Council 10:53 a.m.: Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit 10:57 a.m.: Governor Rick Snyder, State of Michigan

: Remarks: 11:03-11:08 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Ariana Grande

Musical Tribute: Ariana Grande 1108-11:13 a.m.: Musical Tribute: The Clark Sisters

Musical Tribute: The Clark Sisters 11:13-11:18 a.m: Acknowledgements and Condolences: Barbara Sampson

Acknowledgements and Condolences: Barbara Sampson 11:18-11:23 a.m. : Musical Tribute: The Williams Brothers & Vanessa Bell Armstrong

: Musical Tribute: The Williams Brothers & Vanessa Bell Armstrong 11:23-11:40 a.m.: Family Reflections: Vaughn, Cristal, Victorie & Jordan Franklin

Family Reflections: Vaughn, Cristal, Victorie & Jordan Franklin 11:40-11:45 a.m.: Family Musical Tribute: Edward Franklin

Family Musical Tribute: Edward Franklin 11:45-11:50 a.m.: Obituary: Sabrina Owens

Obituary: Sabrina Owens 11:50-11:55 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Alice McAllister Tillman

Musical Tribute: Alice McAllister Tillman 11:55-12:00 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Audrey DuBois Harris

Musical Tribute: Audrey DuBois Harris 12:00-12:15 p.m. : Personal Remarks: 12:00 p.m.: Eric Holder, Former U.S. Attorney General 12:10 p.m.: Former President, William (Bill) Jefferson Clinton

: Personal Remarks: 12:15-12:19 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Pastor Shirley Caesar and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

Musical Tribute: Pastor Shirley Caesar and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard 12:19-12:36 p.m.: Personal Reflections : 12:19 p.m.: Greg Mathis, Retired Judge, 36th District Court, Detroit, MI 12:23 p.m.: Brenda Lawrence, State Representative, 14th Congressional District 12:27 p.m.: Rev. Donald L. Parsons, Logos Assembly Church, Chicago, IL 12:31 p.m.: Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder, National Action Network

Personal Reflections : 12:36-12:41 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Chaka Khan

Musical Tribute: Chaka Khan 12:41-12:51 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Ron Isley

Musical Tribute: Ron Isley 12:51 p.m.: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Founder/President Rainbow P.U.S.H. Coalition

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Founder/President Rainbow P.U.S.H. Coalition 1:00 p.m.: Dr. William J. Barber, II, Pastor, Greenleaf Christian Church, Goldsborough N.C

Dr. William J. Barber, II, Pastor, Greenleaf Christian Church, Goldsborough N.C 1:05 p.m.: Rev. James Holley, Retired Pastor, New Light Missionary Baptist Church

Rev. James Holley, Retired Pastor, New Light Missionary Baptist Church 1:10-1:15 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Fantasia Barrino-Taylor

Musical Tribute: Fantasia Barrino-Taylor 1:15-1:30 p.m: Personal Reflections : 1:15 p.m. : Tyler Perry 1:17 p.m.: Cicely Tyson, Actress 1:20 p.m. : Clive Davis, Chief Creative Officer, Sony Music 1:25 p.m.: Smokey Robinson, Recording Artist

Personal Reflections : 1:30-1:34 p.m. : Musical Tribute: Bishop Paul Morton and Yolanda Adams

: Musical Tribute: Bishop Paul Morton and Yolanda Adams 1:34-1:53 p.m.: Personal Reflections : 1:34 p.m.: Mildred Gaddis, Radio Personality 1:38 p.m.: Isaiah Thomas, Former NBA Player, Detroit Pistons 1:42 p.m.: Ron Moten, Personal Friend, Franchise Owner, McDonald’s Restaurants 1:48 p.m.: Michael Eric Dyson, Professor of Sociology, Georgetown University

Personal Reflections : 1:53-2:00 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Bishop Marvin Sapp and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

Musical Tribute: Bishop Marvin Sapp and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir 2:00-2:05 p.m.: Sermonic Selection: Jennifer Hudson

Sermonic Selection: Jennifer Hudson 2:05-2:35 p.m.: Eulogy: Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor, Salem Baptist Church, Atlanta GA

Eulogy: Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor, Salem Baptist Church, Atlanta GA 2:35-2:45 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Stevie Wonder joined by National Artists

Musical Tribute: Stevie Wonder joined by National Artists 2:45-3:00 p.m.: Recessional: Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

