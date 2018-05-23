Enterprise

Assignment Editor

WKMG-TV posts full-time position

 Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Organize news-related information necessary to the decision-making process in a television news operation, dispatch and coordinate human and technical resources for news coverage.
  • Identify and gather accurate information for news stories from variety of sources such as public safety scanners, phone calls, public agencies, companies and other news media. 
  • Organize information for the use of reporters, photographers, writers and producers.
  • Maintain strong people and communication skills in a competitive, pressurized environment and work under intense deadline pressure.
  • Ability to seek out and find enterprised and exclusive story ideas for newscasts.
  • Post content on the station website and in social media on a daily basis.
  • Discretion, maturity and composure-especially under pressure.
  • bility to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays.
  • Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the        company.
  • Reports to News Director.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

  • Communications or Journalism degree from a four-year university preferred.
  • Minimum of two years newsroom experience.
  • Passion for breaking news with sound news judgment.
  • Demonstrated ability to manage people and other resources. 
  • Ability to work in fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL  32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to News Director Allison McGinley: amcginley@wkmg.com.  
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.  In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
 

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.