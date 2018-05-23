Assignment Editor

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Organize news-related information necessary to the decision-making process in a television news operation, dispatch and coordinate human and technical resources for news coverage.

Identify and gather accurate information for news stories from variety of sources such as public safety scanners, phone calls, public agencies, companies and other news media.

Organize information for the use of reporters, photographers, writers and producers.

Maintain strong people and communication skills in a competitive, pressurized environment and work under intense deadline pressure.

Ability to seek out and find enterprised and exclusive story ideas for newscasts.

Post content on the station website and in social media on a daily basis.

Discretion, maturity and composure-especially under pressure.

bility to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the company.

Reports to News Director.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Communications or Journalism degree from a four-year university preferred.

Minimum of two years newsroom experience.

Passion for breaking news with sound news judgment.

Demonstrated ability to manage people and other resources.

Ability to work in fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to News Director Allison McGinley: amcginley@wkmg.com.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.