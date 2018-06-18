WKMG-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned CBS Affiliate in Orlando is looking for a News Assignment Editor Trainee.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Concentrate on the assignment desk with exposure to digital writing, reporting and line producing
- Respond quickly and efficiently to breaking news.
- Set up news stories, dispatch crews.
- Assist with planning daily and long term coverage.
- Monitor websites and social media sources.
- Communicate editorial and operation needs to crews and reporters.
- Answer phones, make beat calls, monitor and advance developing stories.
- Responsible for posting stories, updating the station website and all social and digital platforms.
- Reports to News Director
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Ability to demonstrate solid journalistic judgment and skills.
- Write news copy.
- College degree preferred.
- Ability to work in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG -TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume to: Allison McGinley, News Director, at amcginley@wkmg.com
No Phone Calls Please
Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of drug screen, required background/reference checks and educational degree verification.
The Trainee position is a temporary, full time position lasting for a specific duration of no more than 12 months. There is no guarantee of employment beyond the training commitment.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirement of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
