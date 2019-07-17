Crazy Lenny's E-Bikes, located in Winter Garden, Florida, and Wisconsin, is the largest all-electric-bike store in the United States and has over 100 Electric Bikes on display.

Battery Assist Bikes (E-Bikes) are regular bicycles that offer battery assistance when you want it; making it easy to go up hills or just keep up with others.

Besides being great Fun, E-Bikes give you the same workout as regular bicycles because you tend to go farther while maintaining a more even cardiovascular pace.

You can take a FREE test ride at Crazy Lenny's E-Bikes, located along Winter Garden's West Orange Trail; a 22-mile path on a former railroad bed. The trail "is central to many community events and activities," according to www.bikeorlando.net.

Enjoy a FREE Crazy Lenny's test ride by visiting the Crazy Lenny's E-Bike booth at the News 6 Shopping Expo, Saturday August 4th, 10am-4pm, at the Altamonte Mall.

For more information on a wide variety of E-Bikes and on Crazy Deals for you.

Visit CrazyLennysEbikes.com. CRAZY LENNY'S E-BIKES in Winter Garden at 855 East Plant Street.

